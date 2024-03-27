WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 12,806 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $70,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $3.10 on Wednesday, hitting $208.27. 17,055,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,110,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

