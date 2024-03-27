WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 2,025 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,319 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,904,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 44,779 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.96. 2,738,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average is $92.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

