WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 2,879 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 0.8% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $21,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ADI traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.02. The stock had a trading volume of 946,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,675. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.75 and its 200 day moving average is $184.32.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

