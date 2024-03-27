WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 3,100 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 44,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 53,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 20,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $27.79. 18,049,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,612,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

