WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 3,460 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,766 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $15,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.86. 462,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,052. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,203 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

