WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 654 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,573 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,539,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,468,191. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.