WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 90,184 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,184 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 971,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 546,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Amcor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 98,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. 4,171,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,125,032. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

