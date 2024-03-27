Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW) Short Interest Down 82.4% in March

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wearable Devices Trading Down 6.4 %

Wearable Devices stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,361. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. Wearable Devices has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.47.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

