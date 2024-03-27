Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW) Short Interest Down 82.4% in March

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wearable Devices Trading Down 6.4 %
Wearable Devices stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,361. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. Wearable Devices has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.47.
About Wearable Devices
