Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

FUSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

FUSN stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of -0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,405,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,989,403 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,037 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $4,839,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,154,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

