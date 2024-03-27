Wedbush Boosts Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Price Target to $11.00

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $9.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

APRE opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

In related news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger purchased 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 9,870 shares of company stock worth $71,952 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

