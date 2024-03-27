Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

NASDAQ STKS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. 1,052,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.24 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Kanen bought 73,733 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $310,415.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 386,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,731.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $32,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 23.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,642 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 209,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 5.0% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 835,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 39,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

