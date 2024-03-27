Well Done LLC Acquires 27,734 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1,149.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,734 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $97.99. 6,636,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,866,604. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

