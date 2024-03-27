Well Done LLC Acquires 43 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $8.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $454.01. 724,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,541. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $433.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

