Well Done LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $79.88. 7,243,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,694,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

