Well Done LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Well Done LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,633,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,125 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64,154.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,994 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,730,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 253.7% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 980,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 703,171 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,554,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFSV traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.72. 245,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,810. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

