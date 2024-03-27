Well Done LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Well Done LLC decreased its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,808 shares during the period. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.6% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Well Done LLC owned 8.33% of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.58. 7,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.