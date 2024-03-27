Well Done LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Well Done LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 506,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO remained flat at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,665. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.