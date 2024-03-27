Well Done LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Well Done LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Well Done LLC owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $19,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.73. 1,094,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.17. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.