Well Done LLC Sells 3,112 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Well Done LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF comprises 0.8% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Well Done LLC owned approximately 1.04% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAK traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,407. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a one year low of $82.29 and a one year high of $116.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.28.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.