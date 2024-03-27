Well Done LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Well Done LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 1.1% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,530,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,069 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,233,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after acquiring an additional 686,116 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,446,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,954,000 after buying an additional 531,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,870,000 after purchasing an additional 524,331 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 519,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,564. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $60.77.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

