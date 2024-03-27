Wells Fargo & Company Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $80.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $61.67 on Monday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 943,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,215,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

