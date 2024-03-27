Wells Fargo & Company Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $200.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.54.

Get General Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

GE opened at $173.60 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $92.11 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 159.8% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 51,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $6,285,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.