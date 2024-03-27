Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Westport Fuel Systems
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Westport Fuel Systems Stock Up 0.3 %
WPRT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $117.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.45. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.
About Westport Fuel Systems
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westport Fuel Systems
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.