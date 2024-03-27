Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 350,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 73,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

WPRT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $117.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.45. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

