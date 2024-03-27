WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Releases Earnings Results

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.33. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Stories

