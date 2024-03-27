William Blair Comments on NuCana plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for NuCana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NuCana’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NuCana’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $0.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.96. NuCana has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NuCana by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NuCana by 208.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 167.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 48,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

