Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.32

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.32 and last traded at $101.65, with a volume of 21315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.