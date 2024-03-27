Wix.com’s (WIX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.53.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of WIX opened at $138.05 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.00, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.36 and a 200 day moving average of $111.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wix.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 112.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 83.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 49.1% during the third quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 96,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

