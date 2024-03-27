WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $55.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 730,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 9.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $55,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $221,496,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,650,206. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

