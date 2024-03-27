Worldcoin (WLD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $476.81 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for $8.86 or 0.00012691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $476.81 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,724,918 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 160,225,526.10590553 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 8.72571773 USD and is down -7.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $364,288,161.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

