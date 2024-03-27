Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WOR. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $60.53 on Monday. Worthington Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $69.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,035.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 41.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

