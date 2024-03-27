WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $230.98

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$230.98 and last traded at C$227.24, with a volume of 16796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$228.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$233.00 to C$239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$236.75.

The company has a market cap of C$28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$210.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$195.60.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.81 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc. will post 7.974171 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

