X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Shares Sold by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,674,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,152 shares during the period. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 45.0% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned 1.48% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $59,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLB. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYLB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.70. 718,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $35.83.

About X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

