Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Short Interest Update

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 216.2% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

XOS Stock Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ:XOSWW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 8,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,048. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. XOS has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

Get XOS alerts:

XOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.