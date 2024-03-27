Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Short Interest Update

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 216.2% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
XOS Stock Up 9.7 %
NASDAQ:XOSWW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 8,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,048. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. XOS has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08.
XOS Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than XOS
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.