Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1,324.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,838 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after purchasing an additional 213,907 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,464,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,804,000 after buying an additional 196,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.94. The stock had a trading volume of 827,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,866. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.91 and a 200-day moving average of $182.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

