Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.55.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.08. 91,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,362. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.31, for a total value of $1,472,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,210.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,715 shares of company stock valued at $8,909,342. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

