1,659 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL traded up $3.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,589. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.17. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $173.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

