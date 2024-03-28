44,552 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Acquired by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises about 0.7% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. West Wealth Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Global Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $297,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.76. 58,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $42.92.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.