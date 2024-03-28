Accel Wealth Management Has $315,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.42. 2,237,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $113.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

