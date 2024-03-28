Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL) Director Eric Stuart Rosenfeld Acquires 1,926 Shares

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) Director Eric Stuart Rosenfeld acquired 1,926 shares of Algoma Steel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.43 per share, with a total value of C$16,236.18.
Algoma Steel Group Price Performance
Shares of ASTL traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.67. 21,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,916. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.64 and a 1 year high of C$13.54.
Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTL
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.