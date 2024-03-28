Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.07. 7,434,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,903,941. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,378 shares of company stock valued at $35,461,377. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

