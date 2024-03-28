Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New $438,000 Investment in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,320,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after buying an additional 196,369 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Despegar.com by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 673,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 392,366 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Despegar.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 117.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Despegar.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,623,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DESP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE DESP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,108. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $12.94.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

