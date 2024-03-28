American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of ARL stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.29, a current ratio of 28.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
