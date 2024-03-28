American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of ARL stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.29, a current ratio of 28.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

About American Realty Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Realty Investors by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $245,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Realty Investors by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

