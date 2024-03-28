Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BBVA opened at $11.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $11.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.1695 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.