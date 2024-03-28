Comparing Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) & Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vericel and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vericel alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel -1.61% -1.55% -1.02% Twist Bioscience -78.44% -32.16% -26.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vericel and Twist Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel 0 0 6 0 3.00 Twist Bioscience 0 0 4 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Vericel presently has a consensus target price of $46.40, indicating a potential downside of 11.33%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus target price of $37.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.47%. Given Twist Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Vericel.

Vericel has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vericel and Twist Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel $197.52 million 12.82 -$3.18 million ($0.09) -581.38 Twist Bioscience $245.11 million 8.13 -$204.62 million ($3.61) -9.55

Vericel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience. Vericel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twist Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vericel beats Twist Bioscience on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development. It also provides NGS tools comprising library preparation kits, human exome kits, and fixed and custom panels, as well as alliance panels, primarily used within diagnostic tests for various indications, population genetics research and biomarker discovery, translational research, microbiology, and applied markets research; and methylation detection kits for cancer, and rare and inherited disease study, as well as fast hybridization and full RNA sequencing workflow solution. In addition, the company provides synthetic SARS-CoV-2 RNA reference sequences as positive controls for the development of both NGS and reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction assays; synthetic monkeypox controls; and various respiratory viral controls, including for influenzas, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinoviruses, SARS, MERS, and coronaviruses. Further, it offers SARS-CoV-2 Research Panels, such as the Twist Respiratory Virus Panel and the Pan-Viral Research Panel, for the detection of disease in a research setting; precision DNA libraries used for antibody engineering, affinity maturation, and humanization; and antibody optimization solution to enable simultaneous optimization of multiple characteristics of a given antibody. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.