Contrasting Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Comstock Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Coterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Comstock Resources pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coterra Energy pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Comstock Resources and Coterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 1 5 2 0 2.13 Coterra Energy 0 2 11 0 2.85

Earnings & Valuation

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 9.79%. Coterra Energy has a consensus price target of $31.85, suggesting a potential upside of 14.27%. Given Coterra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

This table compares Comstock Resources and Coterra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $1.57 billion 1.65 $211.12 million $0.76 12.18 Coterra Energy $5.91 billion 3.54 $1.63 billion $2.14 13.02

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Resources. Comstock Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources 13.49% 5.65% 2.21% Coterra Energy 27.48% 12.97% 8.23%

Risk & Volatility

Comstock Resources has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Comstock Resources on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. It also operates natural gas and saltwater gathering and disposal systems in Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. Coterra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.