Courier Capital LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $69.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

