Dean A. Chin Sells 5,465 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $245,323.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM Industries stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

