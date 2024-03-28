Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DGLY opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

