DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.83.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHT.UN. Raymond James upgraded shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DHT.UN
DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance
DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile
DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DRI Healthcare Trust
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.