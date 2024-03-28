DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHT.UN. Raymond James upgraded shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of TSE DHT.UN opened at C$16.14 on Friday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of C$7.30 and a 12 month high of C$16.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.82.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

