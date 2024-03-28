Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2024

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 321.1% from the February 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXFFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.28% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dunxin Financial Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of DXF stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Dunxin Financial has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dunxin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunxin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.