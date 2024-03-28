Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 321.1% from the February 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.28% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXF stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Dunxin Financial has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

